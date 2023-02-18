Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a maid of Filipino nationality in the Hawalli Governorate after she was caught adding filth to the food of her sponsor’s family.
The incident was reported by a Kuwaiti citizen who submitted a video clip of the maid deliberately contaminating the food.
The local newspaper, Al Anbaa, reported that the maid admitted to the act during the investigations. The citizen told the investigators that he and his wife noticed a change in the taste of the food prepared by the maid.
Suspicious of her actions, he decided to place a camera in the kitchen, which revealed the maid adding filth to the sandwiches she was preparing.
According to a security source in Kuwait, the maid has been ordered to be deported two days after her arrest.
The security director of Hawalli Governorate, Brigadier Ziyad Al Khatib, issued the order for her deportation, and the maid will be sent back to the Philippines.
This is not the first time such an incident is reported in Kuwait. Last March, an Indian maid working for a Kuwaiti family was arrested for mixing liquid waste in their food.
Accompanied by his maid, a Kuwaiti citizen reported this matter to police supported with a video clip documenting her crime.
According to media reports, the Kuwaiti family felt that the food prepared by the maid tasted odd. Hence, a surveillance camera was placed in the kitchen. Upon checking the video footage, the family was in utter shock to find the maid adding liquid waste from a bowl to their food and drinks. After being confronted with the clip, the maid confessed she did this deliberately in order to take revenge on the family as she was not given proper accommodation.