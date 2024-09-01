Cairo: Kuwaiti traffic authorities said they had arrested two repairmen for illegally tampering with the meters of secondhand cars in return for money.

The suspects had worked at an auto repair workshop and meddled with the odometer, a device that shows how far the vehicle has travelled, apparently to boost their market value.

The Kuwaiti General Directorate of Traffic said the duo had been apprehended in the industrial area of Alrai south of Kuwait City after the workshop had been found involved in the meter-altering business.

Traffic authorities had coordinated with the Department of Combating Counterfeiting and Forgery Crimes, and caught the suspects in the act at the site.

During the raid, authorities also confiscated the equipment used in the illegal business and the workshop was shut down by the Ministry of Industry.

Kuwait has recently tightened traffic rules and toughened related penalties against offenders.

Last year, authorities made obtaining an official permit mandatory for changing a car colour.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said motorists who want to change their cars have first to check with the government technical examination office to obtain preliminary approval and sign a pledge to abide by the required colour before going to accredited workshops to change the colour.

Afterwards, the motorist must check again with the technical examination office to verify and approve the new colour.