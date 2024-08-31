Dubai: A family in Kuwait has sought the help of the national cybercrime agency after discovering their daughter had spent an astounding 20,000 dinars (approximately $65,000) on TikTok.
Ammar Al Sarraf, Head of the support services section at Kuwait's Cybercrime Department, said that after failing to curb her spending, the girl's mother turned to his department for intervention.
The case, which has sparked considerable public interest and debate in Kuwait, led to the involvement of psychological experts, who intervened to correct the girl's behaviour by highlighting the consequences of her excessive spending on the popular social media platform, known for its ability to monetize user engagement.
During an interview on the official "Al Akhbar" channel, Al Sarraf explained the steps taken to address the situation. The story also provoked strong reactions on social media, with many expressing shock and criticism towards the girl's actions and her family's oversight.