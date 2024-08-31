Dubai: A Kuwaiti father has been arrested along with two other countrymen for alleged involvement in the sexual assault of his young daughter in Kuwait.
The public prosecution has ordered their pre-trial detention following charges that one of the men, who was the girl's guardian, raped his daughter.
Another relative is accused of kidnapping the girl through deceit, and both he and a third individual are alleged to have participated in the rape and forced the victim into other sexual acts.
According to reports, the Public Prosecution has conducted detailed interrogations and confronted the accused with the charges.