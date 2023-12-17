AL SIDDEEQ, Kuwait: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah was buried on Sunday following funeral prayers.
His successor, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, 83, was at the prayer service attended by members of the ruling Al Sabah family and speaker of Kuwait’s parliament.
Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem. Sheikh Nawaf died on Saturday aged 86,
Sheikh Nawaf, whose casket was draped in Kuwait’s flag, was buried at Sulaibikhat cemetery alongside his kin, after prayers at Bilal bin Rabah mosque.
Dignitaries from around the world paid respects to Sheikh Nawaf, whose six decades in public service included minister of defence, interior, labour and deputy chief of the national guard.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has mourned with great sadness and sorrow the passing of Sheikh Nawaf, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to Al Sabah family, the State of Kuwait, and its people.
The Presidential Court issued the following statement: With hearts that believe in Allah’s will and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber, who passed away today. At the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as of today (Saturday), the UAE will observe a three-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast at all official departments, embassies, and UAE’s diplomatic missions outside the country.
US President Joe Biden described Sheikh Nawaf as a “valued partner and true friend of the United States”, and pledged to “continue to strengthen the longstanding ties” between the countries.
Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled for more than a decade and shaped the state’s foreign policy for more than 50 years.
Sheikh Nawaf was seen by diplomats as a consensus builder.
Kuwait announced 40 days of mourning and a three-day closure of official departments.