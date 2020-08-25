#JusticeforNasreenAdvocate trends online after a video from Okara so a female lawyer who got abducted and raped circulated online. Image Credit: Twitter

Pakistani tweeps are demanding #JusticeforNasreenAdvocate after a female lawyer was reportedly abducted and raped by three men in the district of Okara, in Pakistan's Punjab province, on August 15. She was found four days later and her video has caused outrage online.

The victim, Irshad Nasreen, belongs to the city of Haveli Lakha in Okara District and is a mother of six.

According to Pakistani media reports, Nasreen came to the district courts on August 15 to attend hearings. However, on her way back home, she was abducted by three unidentified men who took her to an unknown location.

The accused then tortured and raped Nasreen for four days before they left her on a roadside and fled. According to some sources, they also made her sign blank papers, local media outlets reported.

After a few hours, the family found Nasreen on the fringes of Mailsi, a town around 200 kilometers away from their residence. A passerby who found her with her hands tied behind her and gagged with a rope reportedly rescued the lawyer.

According to local media reports, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on August 22 by her teenage son.

A video of the victim recently surfaced on social media, showing her in a traumatised state.

Social media outrage

Soon after the news came to light and Nasreen’s video circulated online, netizens expressed their dismay at the incident.

Tweep @SahilwaseemJal1 posted: “…how many more women need to get raped in order for our government to wake up and do something about this. Rapists are roaming around freely. Children are not even safe In Pakistan. Imagine how many undocumented cases are there. #JusticeforNasreenAdvocate”

Twitter user @nataliyajo wrote: “Nasreen was kidnapped and raped for days, has six kids, is a mother, a wife, and a daughter, it’s pitiful that we have to use hashtags in order to bring justice to people who have been ill-used. If you have a platform, then kindly use it to raise your voice.#JusticeforNasreenAdvocate”

Advisor says Imran Khan has taken notice

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on accountability, tweeted saying that the premier has taken notice of the incident.