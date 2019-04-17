Ain Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The first visitors will be able to take up a spot on 'Ain Dubai' - the world’s tallest observation wheel - some time just ahead of the Expo 2020’s opening date on October 20, 2020. And they can get a bird’s eye view of Dubai from a height of 250 metres.

In terms of comparison, it will go past the 167 metre tall High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas, and the 135 metre tall London Eye.

For now, Ain Dubai is in the final stretch of its construction - the eighth and final 450-tonne temporary spoke was removed from the structure and the last of the permanent spoke cables installed.

This “marks the first time the modern observation structure has been one complete wheel since construction began,” Meraas said in a statement. (The eight temporary spokes and braces were originally installed to hold the rim segments in place during the construction of the wheel.)

Among Dubai’s other super-high structures, Ain Dubai will still stand tall; the Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park stands at 150 metres, and there is the observation deck on the Burj Khalifa, which is 555 metres up in the sky. Another vantage point to take in the Dubai skyline will come atop the Palm Tower, with an infinity pool perched at 210 metres height.

View from the Palm Tower Image Credit: Supplied

The opening of Ain Dubai was initially scheduled for late 2018 or early 2019, but now an opening day ahead of the Expo 2020 sure makes for a grand occasion.