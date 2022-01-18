Abu Dhabi: Global leaders and world parliaments condemned the Houthi militia's attack in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Following the incident, the UAE strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attacks that targeted civil installations and areas in the country and reaffirmed this sinful targeting will not go unpunished.

“The UAE reserves its right to retaliate to these terrorist attacks and this sinful criminal escalation, describing these attacks as a heinous crime committed by the Houthi militia in violation of international and humanitarian laws," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The ministry said that this terrorist militia continues its crimes without deterrence in an effort to promote terrorism and chaos in the region to achieve its illegal objectives.

The militia launched booby-trapped drones towards Abu Dhabi, UAE, killing three civilians and injuring others.

Following Monday's attack, air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group on the capital Sana'a killed at least 20 people overnight. Around 14 people were killed when coalition planes struck the home of a high-ranking Houthi military official, including his wife and son, according to neighbours and a medic, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain condemn attacks

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Monday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on UAE's civilians and civil installations.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom reiterates its full stand with the UAE in the face of everything that threatens its security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia who condemned the terrorist Houthi attack on civil facilities in the UAE.

The two leaders affirmed that such terrorist attacks that target the Kingdom of Saudi Araba and the UAE solidify the two nations' determination to jointly stand up to these acts of aggression.

They added that these terrorist attacks affirm the need for the international community to stand up to these flagrant violations of international laws and norms and to condemn these terrorist crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the terrorist attack is a violation of international humanitarian and all international laws, as it confirmed its support to the UAE in all the measures that it will take to confront these sabotage acts.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a telephone call from Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who voiced Bahrain’s strong condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civil installations in the UAE. Al Zayani offered condolences to the UAE on the victims of the cowardly terrorist act and expressed his wishes of a swift recovery for the injured.

He reaffirmed Bahrain’s full solidarity and stand with the UAE in the face of whatever threatens its security and stability. Al Zayani voiced the Kingdom’s full support to the UAE in all the measures it will take to confront these sabotage acts.

Qatar and Oman condemn attacks

Qatar has vehemently condemned the terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on UAE civil facilities that left innocent people dead and injured.

“Targeting civil installations and vital facilities is a terrorist act that contradicts all international norms and laws,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued on Monday.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Oman voiced its solidarity with the UAE and its support to the measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability.

The Sultanate condemned the attacks that targeted the UAE and led to the killing and injuring a number of civilians. Oman also reaffirmed its firmly established stance against terrorism.

Kuwait 'firmly stands alongside the UAE'

Kuwait has condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist drone attack.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attack is a “deliberate attempt” by the Houthis to violate the basic principles of international laws and conventions.

“Kuwait firmly stands alongside the UAE and backs all measures the Gulf Arab state takes to protect its security and stability,” the statement added.

US denounces terror attack

Sheikh Abdullah also spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken affirmed the US’ condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.

He also expressed his condolences to the UAE over the victims of this terrorist act and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Attacks against international law: UN, EU

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres condemned the Houthi militia attack The UN spokesman said in Monday’s daily briefing that such attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law.

Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Union (EU) said that the EU strongly condemns the cross-border drone attack claimed by Yemeni movement Ansar Allah against fuel tank storage facility near Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In a statement on Monday, Stano said that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable". He added, "The latest attack increases the risk of further escalation of the Yemen conflict and undermines ongoing efforts to end the war.

"There can only be a political resolution to the conflict in Yemen. The EU calls for restraint to avoid further escalation. Furthermore, the EU urges all parties to engage with the UN Special Envoy to achieve an end to the fighting and a comprehensive and inclusive political agreement."

Abdullah receives call from Egypt foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah also received a phone call from Sameh Shoukri, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the phone call, the Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed Egypt’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack by the terrorist Houthi militia.

He affirmed Egypt’s condemnation of any terrorist act committed by the Houthi militia to target the security, stability and safety of the UAE and its citizens, and its support for all measures taken by the the UAE to deal with any terrorist act targeting its territories and security.

The Egyptian top diplomat underlined Egypt’s firm position in supporting the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates and the close link between Egyptian national security and the security of the UAE.

Shoukri also emphasised the close fraternal relations that bind the leadership and peoples of the two nations. He offered his condolences to the UAE over the victims of this cowardly terrorist act, expressing his wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Mohamed receives call from Jordan's King Abdullah

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a call from Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who condemned the Houthi attacks.

King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s solidarity with the UAE in the face of all acts that threaten its security and stability, emphasising that the UAE’s security is part of Jordan’s security.

King Abdullah expressed his condolences on the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Morocco issues statement

Morocco strongly condemned, on Monday, the heinous attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia which targeted civil facilities in UAE.

The Kingdom expressed its full solidarity with the UAE in defending its security and safety of its citizens, said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

Arab Parliament condemns attacks

The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s launch of booby-trapped drones towards Abu Dhabi, UAE, killing three civilians and injuring others.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament reiterated that the attack represents a cowardly terrorist aggression, a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and all international laws, and a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the UAE. The hostile attack also demonstrates the insistence of the terrorist Houthi militias to continue their cowardly criminal behavior, said the statement.

The Arab Parliament stressed its support for the UAE and all measures it will take to confront these cowardly sabotage acts, calling on the international community to take firm steps against these militias whose criminal acts confirm that they are a terrorist organisation that poses a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

India condemns attacks

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received today a phone call from India's Minister for External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the phone call, Dr. Jaishankar expressed India's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE. He also reiterated India's full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the UAE, highlighting the strong ties that their countries share.

He offered condolences to the UAE over the victims of this cowardly terrorist act and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Muslim Council of Elders condemn attacks

The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted civil facilities in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, which led to three civilian casualties as well as several injuries.

Comprising Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, its distinguished members as well as its Secretary-General, the Council affirmed its complete solidarity and support with the United Arab Emirates against those that target its security and stability. The Council stressed that the treacherous attack comes on the back of the Houthi militia’s defeats on the ground.

Pakistan strongly condemns attacks

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Houthi militia terrorist attack in the UAE on Monday. Sheikh Mohamed recieved a call from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, WAM said on Tuesday, when he condemned the attacks on UAE.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas carried out by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi that claimed several lives, including one Pakistani national. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this wanton act of terrorism,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Countries around world issue statements of support for UAE

The US, UK, France and Greece were among other countries to make calls and statements condemning the Houthi terrorist attack and in support of the UAE.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: "Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory."

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss tweeted: "I condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks on the United Arab Emirates."

"These attacks threaten the security of the United Arab Emirates and regional stability," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"France expresses its support for the UAE in the face of these attacks," he added.

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack in a phone call with Sheikh Adbullah.

Japan strongly condemned the terrorist attacks by Houthis against civil facilities in the UAE, which led to the death and injury of several innocent civilians. An official statement issued by the Japanese foreign ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday said the government of Japan expresses its condolences to those who lost lives in the incidents and their bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

Leaders in Singapore, Russia, Comoros and Turkey also condemned the attacks.

Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from President of Republic of Iraq Dr. Barham Ahmed Salih who expressed his strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. He emphasised Iraq's support for and solidarity with the UAE and utter rejection of any threat to its security and sovereignty.

Members, speakers of national parliaments

Speakers and members of national parliaments from around the world have condemned the terrorist Houthi attacks on civil facilities and areas in the UAE, which led to the death of a number of civilians. They also expressed their deepest condolences to the UAE and the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.