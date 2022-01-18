The UAE called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to condemn the Houthi terrorist attacks on civil installations in the UAE.
The UAE sent a letter to Norway, which holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, calling for holding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to issue a clear-cut condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civil installations in Abu Dhabi.
In the letter, the UAE condemned the targeting of civilians and civil facilities by the Houthi militia on the UAE territories, describing it as a flagrant violation of the international law. It called on the Security Council to unequivocally and with one voice to condemn the Houthi attacks.
In the letter, Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, “The UAE condemns, in the strongest terms, the Houthis' targeting of civilians and civil facilities, which is a flagrant violation of international law."
"The UAE extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery." This illegal and worrying escalation is another step in the Houthis' efforts to spread terrorism and chaos in our region, and another attempt by the Houthis to use the capabilities they have acquired illegally, in defiance of the UN-imposed sanctions, to threaten peace and security,” she added.
The UAE calls on the Security Council to speak with one voice and join the firm and unequivocal condemnation of these terrorist attacks, which have been launched in total disregard of international law."