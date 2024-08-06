Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a company to pay Dh100,000 to a female employee who was terminated on her first day of work.
According to the case filed at the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court, the company offered the woman a monthly salary of Dh31,000. She resigned from her previous job to accept the position, which was scheduled to start in August.
However, the woman told the court she was surprised when she was terminated without explanation or without fulfilling the obligations agreed to in the employment contract.
The woman claimed that this abrupt termination caused her significant financial, emotional and reputational harm. She argued that the company’s actions violated the terms of the contract, which covered benefits such as insurance, bonuses, travel tickets, vacations and end-of-service payments.
The court found that the company made an error by cancelling the job offer without justification after the plaintiff had fulfilled the conditions and resigned from her previous job.
The court rejected the company’s claim that the plaintiff was on probation and ruled that it must pay the woman the compensation as well as cover her legal fees and expenses.