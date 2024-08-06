However, the woman told the court she was surprised when she was terminated without explanation or without fulfilling the obligations agreed to in the employment contract.

The woman claimed that this abrupt termination caused her significant financial, emotional and reputational harm. She argued that the company’s actions violated the terms of the contract, which covered benefits such as insurance, bonuses, travel tickets, vacations and end-of-service payments.

The court found that the company made an error by cancelling the job offer without justification after the plaintiff had fulfilled the conditions and resigned from her previous job.