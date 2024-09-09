Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that children of expats residing in the Kingdom in an illegal manner will be allowed to enroll in schools for the new academic year, provided their fingerprints are registered with the Ministry of Interior.
The new policy enables these students to attend school free of charge, without any financial fees.
This decision comes in line with Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring that every child residing within its borders receives education, irrespective of their legal status.
The move is also part of ongoing efforts by the Kingdom to enhance educational opportunities for all children and integrate them into the national framework of development and progress.