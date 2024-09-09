Despite their communication lasting for six years and her bearing numerous financial burdens in hopes of marriage, Noor ultimately discovered that she had been a victim of a scheme aimed at draining her of her financial resources.

In the end, Noor reported to the security authorities, who were able, after investigation and gathering evidence, to solve the case, identify the suspect, arrest him, and refer him to the prosecution, which then brought him to court where he was sentenced to imprisonment and fined.

How it all started

The case began with Noor getting to know Osama, who claimed to work in marine fields, through a marriage request programme. Their communication was mainly over the phone and WhatsApp. She wasn’t available to deepen their connection, and he also made excuses about his busy schedule and the nature of his work that required him to be absent frequently.

For six years, they got to know each other without ever meeting in person.

Nevertheless, during that time, Noor financially assisted him with various issues, which he justified as family disputes, a car accident, medical treatment, or matters related to settling an inheritance. She believed his promises to return the money and his seriousness about marrying her, and the situation escalated as he dragged her into his fabricated problems.

Swindled out of Dh400,000

Once, he contacted her on WhatsApp using a different number, claiming to be an important figure in the state, and insisted that she must pay amounts in instalments until the issue involving Osama was resolved. And indeed, when she felt threatened, she sent amounts reaching up to Dh400,000 .

The situation repeated itself, and she realised that it was all a case of fraud and exploitation. She had exhausted all her resources and energy, so she finally contacted the security authorities. Thus, Nour found herself a victim of fraud and discovered the matter concerning the man.

Five-year prison sentence

The accused was arrested, the Prosecution interrogated him, and he was referred to court, which sentenced him to five years in prison, a fine, and deportation from the country.