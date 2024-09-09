London: Manchester United have agreed a partnership with local authorities to investigate how plans to rebuild or replace Old Trafford would impact the area around the club’s iconic stadium.

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force was set up in March under the chairmanship of World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

It is understood to be focused on discussions over building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping Old Trafford, the 74,310-capacity home for United since 1910.

However, no firm decision on the best way forward is set to be taken until the end of the year.

On Monday, United announced the club would be represented on an advisory team looking at how a new or redeveloped stadium can spark wider social and economic regeneration.

Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) are also involved in the new partnership, United said.

“The objective of this once-in-a-generation project is not only the development of a world-class stadium for the north of England, but also to ensure that this brings broad social and economic benefits to the local area and surrounding region,” Coe said.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said in February that the regeneration project, with a new stadium at its heart, would cost £2 billion ($2.6 billion).

The British billionaire believes a new ground for United could be a northern rival to Wembley.

He previously said the project should attract some taxpayer funding.