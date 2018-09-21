Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian woman has died on Friday after falling from the top of a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

The woman, in her 30s, fell off Galila Mountain during a leisure trip, said Brigadier Sulaiman Al Kizi, Director of Al Shaml police station.

She was accompanied by her husband and their friends.

The police operation room received a call from the victim’s husband at 2.30pm reporting the incident.

He told police that due to lack of water and food his wife became fatigued and then slipped and fell from the mountain while on their way back.

Residents of Galila area helped them before the rescue team arrived, police said.

National Ambulance provided first aid to the injured woman and she was airlifted her by Sharjah Police Air Wing to hospital for treatment.

However, the woman died before reaching the hospital as a result of the severe injuries she suffered.

Her body was transferred to Saqr Hospital.

Ras Al Khaimah Police is investigating the case.

Police officials urged tourists and residents to be cautious when visiting the mountains and not to venture out on such trips in the evening. The area requires special coordination by seasoned climbers, they said.