The highest temperature recorded in the UAE during May was 50.2 °C in 2009

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the sun's rays. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: The countdown for Ramadan is on, and so are the predictions for how hot it will be during that month.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that according to the weather forecast based on climate statistics from previous years, residents will see the average temperature for Ramadan range from 30.5 °C to 33.5 °C.

The minimum temperature from May 5 to June 5, 2019 will fall between 24.0 °C and 26.6 ° C, while mercury is expected to push up to 37.2 °C and 40.7 ° C during the hottest time of the day.

A senior forecaster from the NCM explained that Ramadan this year will be observed in the first quarter of May, which means that the weather is still in its transitional phase between winter and summer.

“The month of May is the transition period between winter and summer, causing the weather to fluctuate. This month, the sun continues to move across north of the equator, where the duration of the day gradually increases,” said the Abu-Dhabi based weather forecaster.

“This means that there will be a gradual increase in temperature during this month that will make the weather relatively hot during the day, especially over internal areas of the country and generally moderate at night,” he said.

“The UAE will be affected by low pressure extending from the West to the East, accompanied with an upper westerly trough, which will create a cloud mass to form over some areas. Convective clouds will form long the eastern coast, bringing with it a chance of rain,” said the NCM.

Southeasterly winds will blow at night while northwesterly winds will affect land and sea during the day, with an average wind speed expected to hover at around 13 km/h.

In a statement, the NCM said that the weather on Wednesday and Thursday will be fair in general and hazy in the daytime.

The relative humidity will increase at night and into the early morning with a chance of mist over the northern coastal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow dust and sand over exposed areas.

Over the next two days, temperatures will range from a maximum of 31-36 °C in coastal areas, 35-40 °C in internal areas and 24-28 °C in the mountain region.

Minimum temperatures are expected to reach to lows of 19 °C, 16 °C and 14 °C in coastal, internal and mountain regions respectively.

Sea will be moderate to rough at times in Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, as strong winds of up to 42 km/h will bring waves to reach four to six feet offshore.

Statistics and records for May

The highest temperature was 50.2 ° C on Um Azimul and Fujairah Airport in 2009.

The lowest temperature was 9 ° C on Jais Mountain in 2005.

In 2016, the NCM recorded two days of fog and 11 days of mist.

The average relative humidity during the month of May is 38 per cent.

The average maximum relative humidity is between 54 to 82 per cent.

The average minimum relative humidity is between 14 and 22 per cent.

The highest rainfall amount during this month was 41.2 mm over Al Heben Mountain in 2017.