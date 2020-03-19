It's raining in parts of the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. According to the forecast by the National Center of Meteorology, overcast skies and chance of rainfall are expected in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm al Quwain.

Issuing a yellow and orange alert, the NCM has warned that rainy weather will continue till 10am on Thursday: "A chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over the sea, islands, western coastal areas, and southern areas with fresh winds causing blowing dust and sands reducing the horizontal visibility with rough sea especially with convective clouds activity until 10am Thursday."

Speaking to Gulf News, a National Center of Meteorology official confirmed that "cloud seeding flight have been dispatched" to seed the convective clouds and enhance rainfall in the region.

The official added: "The clouds moved in from the western areas towards some coastal areas and Islands with an upper air low-pressure trough movement resulting in a chance of scattered rainfall."

While temperatures across the country are not experiencing any significant dip so far, cloudy and rainy weather is expected to continue over the weekend along with a chance of lightning and thunder. According to the NCM, Friday and Saturday might see a "development of clouds accompanied some cumulative clouds over the scattered areas of the country, associated with rainfall of different intensity with a chance of lightning and thunder at times over some areas."