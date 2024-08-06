Dubai: UAE residents saw overcast skies on Tuesday, with moderate rain in Al Ain and some internal parts of Abu Dhabi.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy weather conditions are expected in the eastern parts of Al Ain and south of Liwa and Al Dhafrah, till Thursday.

However, the intensity of rainfall will be lesser on Wednesday and Thursday, as compared to Monday night and Tuesday.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a senior NCM meteorologist told Gulf News: “On Wednesday and Thursday, internal areas between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, will receive scattered rainfall. The main areas of rain will be east of Al Ain and Al Dhafra.”

The NCM issued a weather alert explaining the current weather pattern in the country.

“The UAE is affected during the period by the extension of the ITCZ (Inter tropical convergence zone) and its movement towards the country over the surface from the south and upper-level pressure systems from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the country.

“Expect partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country with a chance of rainfall over some areas of the country, especially Eastward and Southward with intervals. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with convective clouds, will cause dust and sandstorms, reducing the horizontal visibility.”

The rains were caused due to the formation of convective clouds in the eastern parts of the UAE.

Also called cumuliform clouds, convective clouds look like stacks of cotton balls and are formed when warm humid air rises through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.

The weather bureau also issued weather alerts asking residents and visitors to avoid low-lying areas which are prone to flooding.

Temperature and humidity

Temperatures across the country have seen a slight decrease over the past week. While the maximum temperature in July reached close to 50 degrees Celsius, temperature highs in the first week of August averaged around 46 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.7 degrees Celsius in Al Dhafrah.

According to Dr Habib, on Tuesday, the temperature was lower due to the cloud cover.

As the amount of clouds will decrease on Wednesday and Thursday, an increase in temperature is also expected.