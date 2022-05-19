Dubai: Heading out today? Always be careful especially if you suffer from allergies as dusty conditions are expected during daytime in some parts of the UAE. Motorists should take extra precautions as the dust might hinder visibility.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be hot and dusty in general.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 and 41°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 and 26°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.6°C in Hatta, Dubai at 2.15pm.
Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand during daytime especially Westward. Winds in direction of Northwesterly to Southwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.