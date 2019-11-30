Sea will be moderate in Arabian Gulf on Saturday

Zabeel Park in Dubai, apart from being a relaxing destination for families and large groups, is also a venue for celebrations. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Enjoy the cool clime in the park or outdoors.

It’s a great time to go out this weekend and go on a picnic in the UAE as the weather is perfect for outdoor activities on Saturday, said weathermen.

A family enjoys a picnic in Safa Park. Dubai residents took to the out of doors on Friday as cloudy over cast skies provided a break from the usual sunshine. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive/Megan Hirons

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy in general in the UAE. Clouds will increase over the sea, islands and some northern area.

Meanwhile, relative humidity will increase at night and Sunday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the NCM has issued a yellow warning due to foggy conditions specially over Madinat Zayed area of Abu Dhabi; motorists are advised to drive safely and slowly due to poor visibility during fog.

For the rest of hte day, we can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.