Dubai: The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has shared a rain alert indicating a possibility of rain in the eastern coastal parts of the UAE.

This can include Fujairah and Al Ain, with a chance of extending to parts of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the most recent NCM forecast, low clouds will appear on the Eastern coast areas by Monday afternoon, potentially resulting in rainfall over certain Eastern and Southern regions of the country.

The weather will be "partly cloudy at times in some areas during daytime. At night, the temperatures will be hot to moderate until early morning".

NCM also issued a yellow dust alert on Monday morning, warning of dust and reduced visibility across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other parts of the UAE.

Strong winds at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times, caused dusty weather in some areas, especially where clouds developed.

Motorists should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43-47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 26-32°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 47.3°C in Owtaid(Al Dhafra) at 2.45 pm.

Humidity will be moderate at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.

Relative humidity will increase at night and during early morning hours over select coastal areas. Additionally, the forecast mentions that light to moderate winds are expected at times during the daytime over certain areas.

If you are planning to head to the beach on Monday, be careful, as rough seas are expected.