The weather bureau has reported fog over Jebel Ali – Lahbab Road and Madinat Hind in Dubai. Fog was also reported over Al Faqa – Al Ajban Road, Al Fayah Road, Al Taweelah and Kizad, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road towards Abu Dhabi. Fog was also reported in Sweihan, Al Ain early morning.

Motorist driving in these areas are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads caused by fog.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny in general. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas especially westward.

Maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country is expected to be between 43 and 47°C.

Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 38°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds in the Northwest to Southwest direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.