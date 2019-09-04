Yellow warning for residents heading towards the coast; watch out for visibility issues

Abu Dhabi Corniche. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: Beware of fog and mist formation over some internal areas in the UAE.

According to the daily weather forecast from the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents can be cautious of humid conditions in the morning, which may lead to fog and mist formation.

If you’re driving to work or are out on the street, be cautious as visibility can be poor.

The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents near the coast to be cautious of poor visibility of less than 1000meters because of fog formation.

Humidity levels will increase towards the west of the country, near parts of Abu Dhabi. In general it will also be cloudy in the day.

The relative humidity will be between 50 per cent to 65 per cent across the emirates.

Additionally, strong winds will blow at a speed of 15km/h to 26km/h and can carry dust with it, further impacting visibility.