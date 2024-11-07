Dubai: Dense fog enveloped Abu Dhabi and Al Ain again, this morning. Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi roads should be extra cautious today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts due to fog. Dense fog is expected in some areas till 9.30am.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Baniyas, Al Shawamekh, Al Wathba, Al Ajban, Al Khtam in Abu Dhabi, Al Khaznah and Sweihan in Al Ain and Tal Al Sarab, Al Dhafra region in the early morning. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 to 28°C over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.