Dubai: Driving in Abu Dhabi today? Be extra careful as dusty weather conditions will cause poor visibility on roads in some areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an amber and yellow alert, warning for strong winds and dust.

The NCM alert states: “Active winds of speed up to 40km/s causing dust and sand over some areas especially inland resulting in a reduction of horizontal visibility to less than 2000m at times from 10am to 6pm today.”

The NCM recorded a reduction of horizontal visibility to less than 2000m in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a slight decrease in temperatures.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 37°C over the mountains.

“Light to moderate winds at times causing blowing dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility in the Southwest to Northwest direction at the speed 15 to 25 reaching 40km/hr,” today’s NCM weather forecast stated.