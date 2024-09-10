UAE weather alert: Dense fog covers Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, NCM warns motorists

Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi and Dubai roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9.00am, on Tuesday morning.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dense fog was reported in Habshan, Asab, Hamim, Al Rahba, Nahil, Al Ain and other areas of Abu Dhabi, this morning.

Dense fog was also reported on major Dubai roads including, Jabal Ali, Expo, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road towards Madinat Hind in Dubai.

Foggy conditions extended over various parts of Dubai, including Dubai’s Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Triangle area, and Dubai Investments Park, this morning.

As per the NCM, “A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility” is to be expected.

Also, motorists should be careful when stepping out, as NCM warns of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.00am.