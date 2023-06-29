Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy across the UAE today. There is a chance of rainfall in parts of Sharjah and Fujairah in the afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning, with a chance of convective cloud formation Eastward and some southern areas by afternoon with rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 35°C over the mountains.
Today’s lowest temperature was recorded at 23.7°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.15am.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 46.1°C in Mezaira, Al Dhafra region at 3pm.
Humidity will be high at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the internal areas it is expected to be at 55-75 per cent.
We can expect light to moderate Northwesterly to Southeasterly wind freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime especially with clouds with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.