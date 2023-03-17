Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a pleasant morning today due to a significant drop in temperatures, according to the Met office. Another drop in temperatures is expected tomorrow.
If you are driving to work, be cautious as it is dusty across the UAE. Dusty weather is expected reduce visibility at times. If you have dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy over some Western coastal areas and dusty at times. With a significant decrease in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 33°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 31°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 23°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 12.6°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 37.8°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 1.45pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand during daytime. Winds in the Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea.