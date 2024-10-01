Dubai: Rain continued over eastern parts of UAE on Tuesday afternoon, with more showers expected today until 8pm.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), earlier today, light rainfall was reported in Wadi Ghallilah in Ras Al Khaimah around 12.45 pm.

Instagram page @storm_ae shared videos of light to moderate rainfall in eastern regions.

The NCM also issued a weather alert indicating that rainy clouds were developing over the eastern coast.

In an interview with Gulf News, NCM’s senior meteorologist, Dr Ahmad Habib said, "Until Wednesday evening , eastern parts of the UAE and Al Ain, will receive scattered rainfall. The cloud cover will decrease by Wednesday night. And then the rain will decrease gradually. Residents need to be very careful and avoid travelling to wadis.

"Expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, especially in the east and south, with periodic light to moderate winds. Rain clouds may cause poor visibility.”

The weather, in general, will be slightly warm across the country today.

This morning's lowest temperature recorded over the country is 18.1°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 02:00 UAE Local time.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) latest weather update, skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, especially over the Eastern emirates, especially Ras Al Khaimah. Rain clouds are also formed in and around Al Ain.

Carry umbrellas or raincoats and take extra care while driving on rain-affected roads. The Met Office also issued safety alerts warning motorists and residents to avoid flood-prone areas like valleys.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Currently, the temperatures in the internal regions of the country are between 38 and 42°C. Relative humidity is expected to be moderate.