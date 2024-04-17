Dubai: The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Centre of Meteorology and strategic partners, on Wednesday evening announced the end of the weather fluctuations that brought UAE’s heaviest rains on record.

In a social media post, the ministry said that after the downpours receded - and cloud cover started clearing from Wednesday morning onwards - the weather conditions have gradually improved.

Field work teams from civil defence, ambulance, police and other departments will continue their efforts to ensure full recovery and the return to normal life in all affected areas, the ministry added.

The teams will continue to work to secure roads and areas with fast-moving streams, valleys and dam exits. The teams are working to manage traffic and clear the rainwater until full restoration of normal life in all civil facilities.

The Ministry expressed deep appreciation to the role of the concerned authorities in dealing with the weather fluctuations, highlighting their contribution in reducing the repercussions of the unusual weather conditions through a proactive and professional integrated response that ensured the protection of lives and properties and enhanced society’s stability and safety.