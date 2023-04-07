Dubai: Dense fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi and some parts of Ras Al Khaimah on Friday morning. The Met Officce issued red and yellow alerts warning motorists in the affected areas to drive safely, as fog impacted visibility on some roads.
"Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over coastal and internal areas until 9am on Friday," said the National Canter of Meteorology.
The weather today will be pleasant with sunny to partly cloudy skies across most parts of the UAE, however, a gradual increase in temperatures is expected.
According to the Met Office, clouds will form in mountainous areas during the day, with a chance of rain.
"Temperatures will gradually increase. [The weather will be] Humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate winds freshening at times," the weather forecast said.
Morning temperature readings across most parts of the UAE were below 21°C, today, with the lowest being 9.2°C in in Mezeira, Abu Dhabi.
The maximum temperatures in the country will be between 29-32°C in coastal areas, 31-35°C in internal areas, and 19-24°C in the mountain areas.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm along the coastline of UAE.