Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi must be extra cautious when driving, as foggy conditions have been reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9am.
Dense fog was reported over Al Faqa in Al Ain, and Ajban in Abu Dhabi this morning.
A safety warning issued by Abu Dhabi Police, on social media, read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hours, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”
As per the NCM, partly cloudy skies are expected across the country today, with a slight decrease in temperatures.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 to 35°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 16 to 21°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27 to 32°C, and 19 to 25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 60 to 90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50 to 70 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.