Dubai: Dubai Police is distributing meals at high-traffic intersections to urge motorists not to rush home for iftar during Ramadan.
Traffic accidents increase before iftar time as some drivers hurry home, potentially engaging in risky traffic violations, police said.
The ‘Ramadan without Accidents’ initiative by the police handed out over 71,000 iftar meals to motorists in the first week of Ramadan.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, announced this effort in collaboration with various organisations, including the Department of Traffic Awareness, the General Department for Human Rights, Al Khawaneej Police Station, the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Charity Association, Dubai Customs, Dubai Digital Authority, Med7 Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy, and Talabat.
The meals are distributed at high-traffic intersections by traffic officers, participating entities, and volunteers, reaching around 71,850 individuals in the first week alone, with an average distribution of 10,000 meals per day.
Maj Gen Al Mazrouei praised the volunteers and participating entities for their contributions and emphasised the importance of cautious driving during Ramadan to preserve the sanctity and safety of the month.