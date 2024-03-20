Sustainable charity

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable good, and his constant directives to dedicate MBRGI’s capabilities and expertise to meeting the needs of underprivileged populations around the world.”

“The campaign, which aims to honour mothers by establishing an educational endowment fund, comes at a time when hundreds of millions of children and youth around the world face challenging conditions that deprive them of the basic right to education. This initiative offers them hope and a chance for a better life,” he added.

Praising the wide response to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign and how it embodies the noble values on which the UAE was founded, he said, “The positive response to the campaign, evident in raising Dh505 million in only one week, helps solidify the UAE’s status as a global capital of humanitarian and charity work. We are confident the campaign will continue to gain momentum in the coming days.”

Organised under the MBRGI umbrella, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honour their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities sustainably through education. The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while bolstering the UAE’s humanitarian role.

Al Waseef Group

Meanwhile, Al Waseef Group on Wednesday also announced to donate Dh2 million to support the campaign.

Ubaid Memoni, Vice Chairman of Al Waseef Group, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a message of benevolence from the UAE to underprivileged communities around the world, and a call to maximise global efforts targeting the empowerment of tens of millions of children and youth through education that helps improve their life conditions.”

“Education plays a very vital role in today’s world and we believe this initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum will definitely play a very big role in educating millions of students who are in need,” he added.

Donation channels