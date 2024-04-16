Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning continued across the UAE on Tuesday evening.

The country’s Met Office, has issued red alert indicating that cloud cover has increased across the entire country.

The amber alert, issued in the afternoon, was upgraded to red by Tuesday evening.

According to the NCM, a red alert is issued for residents and visitors in the country “to be extremely vigilant”.

“Hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast,” the NCM alert indicates.

On Tuesday evening, some parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai received hail at times.

Heavy downpours affected all emirates including Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

Earlier today, the NCM issued a fresh forecast warning that a new wave of unstable weather was expected to start today and last till tomorrow morning.

“Another wave begins from the Western areas and includes scattered areas of the country, where the amounts of convective clouds increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas,” the alert read.

From Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon some rainy clouds will form over coastal areas and then concentrate over Eastern and Northern areas. The clouds will gradually decrease by Wednesday noon.

The NCM has urged the public to take all necessary precautions and follow safety measures during rainfall. People are also urged to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation.

“The center is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide you with the latest developments,” an update read.

Distance learning, for all schools across the UAE, has been extended. Remote work for government departments has been announced till tomorrow.