Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during unstable weather conditions expected over the coming days in the UAE.

In a social media post, the police urged road users to follow the weather condition before driving the vehicle, reduce speed and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

Officials also urged drivers to stay focused and not get distracted by taking videos on their phones while driving to ensure their safety and that of others on the road. They also informed drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards across the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate alerted the owners of heavy vehicles and public transport to warn drivers and educate them to adhere to safe driving during rain, stop at the nearest exit, and reinforce preventive measures to preserve the lives and safety of everybody.

Earlier today, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow weather alert warning motorists of reduced visibility on the roads.

In view of the inclement weather, Sharjah police have advised motorists to take all possible precautionary measures and be careful while driving.

They have advised motorists to maintain sufficient distance between vehicles and reduce speed while driving in rainy weather. Residents have been told to avoid gathering near valleys and gorges.

Today, the weather will be partly cloudy in general with an increase in cloud cover over the northern and eastern areas, according to the NCM. Dusty skies and strong winds have also been reported in various parts of the country.

Safety tips for driving in the rain

> Check the validity of the brakes, tyres and headlights of your vehicle before starting your journey.

> Before driving in the rain, whether it is a short trip or not, make sure your wipers work well for a safe journey.

> If you have to drive in the rain, always double the safety distance between you and the vehicle ahead for your safety and that of others.

> Drive slowly when it is raining so you can always keep control of your car and not worry about having to stop suddenly behind other vehicles.

> Always follow traffic signs and do not instantly press on the accelerator when the traffic light turns green so you do not lose control on the slippery roads.