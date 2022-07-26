Dubai: A further dip in temperature is likely on Tuesday as the unsettled weather is expected to result in more rain in different parts of the country. Currently, its raining in Al Ain and a light to moderate rain was reported yesterday night in Fujairah.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates across the UAE, shared a video.
Today, the weather will be partly cloudy in general with an increase in cloud cover over the northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Dusty skies and strong winds have also been reported in various parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow weather alert warning motorists of reduced visibility on the roads.
Abu Dhabi Police and Sharjah police also warned drivers to be careful on the roads as dusty conditions hindered visibility.
According to the NCM, Northwesterly winds are blowing dust and sand that is causing poor visibility over some areas. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow dust and sand into the air, at a speed of 20 –35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
It will be dusty at times, with another decrease in temperatures. The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 40 and 44°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 24-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-41°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times with clouds activity in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.