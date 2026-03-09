Weather alert: Rainfall expected across parts of the UAE until March 12

Cloud systems from the west bring light to moderate showers and cooler temperatures
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology has forecast rainfall across parts of the United Arab Emirates until 12 March, as cloud systems move into the country from the west.
The authority said periods of cloud cover are expected over the coming days, bringing light to moderate rainfall in scattered areas of the country, particularly across western, coastal and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to fluctuate slightly, with cooler conditions at times in western parts of the UAE.
Weather forecasts indicate northwesterly to northeasterly winds ranging from light to moderate speeds, occasionally freshening and reaching up to 35-45 km/h, which may lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility in exposed areas.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to vary between slight and moderate, becoming rough at times, while the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate conditions during the same period.