GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather alert: Rainfall expected across parts of the UAE until March 12

Cloud systems from the west bring light to moderate showers and cooler temperatures

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Northwesterly to northeasterly winds may cause dust and reduced visibility in exposed regions.
Northwesterly to northeasterly winds may cause dust and reduced visibility in exposed regions.

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology has forecast rainfall across parts of the United Arab Emirates until 12 March, as cloud systems move into the country from the west.

The authority said periods of cloud cover are expected over the coming days, bringing light to moderate rainfall in scattered areas of the country, particularly across western, coastal and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to fluctuate slightly, with cooler conditions at times in western parts of the UAE.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Weather forecasts indicate northwesterly to northeasterly winds ranging from light to moderate speeds, occasionally freshening and reaching up to 35-45 km/h, which may lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility in exposed areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to vary between slight and moderate, becoming rough at times, while the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate conditions during the same period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weatherNCM forecast

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Seasonal shift brings warmer weather and possible rain.

Rise of ‘Saad Al Saud’ star signals spring shift in UAE

2m read
VAR represents just the tip of the technological iceberg. Today’s stadiums across the Gulf are equipped with advanced tracking systems that capture every movement on the field.

How technology is reshaping sport in the Gulf

3m read
Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

1m read
Scorpion Season Brings Gradual Weather Transition to UAE

Is winter changing? Scorpion season in UAE explained

2m read