Heavy showers in parts of Al Ain for two days while the rest of UAE is humid

People caught in the rain. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: As Dubai and the rest of the country sizzled in the hot and humid afternoon on Tuesday, Al Ain received heavy showers, giving residents some respite from the heat.

The eastern and southern regions have been experiencing wet afternoons over the past two days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Heavy rain was recorded over Al Salamat Farms in Al Ain on Tuesday while Mazyad and Um Ghafah in Al Ain received moderate rain the day before.

Other parts of Al Ain, particularly Khatm Al Shiklah, received heavy rain and Al Shewaib got moderate rain on Monday.

Convective clouds may again form over the eastern part of UAE on Wednesday while the rest of the country will have fair weather and partly cloudy conditions in general.

On Thursday, the mercury could rise by five degrees to 47 Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi compared to the expected maximum temperature of 42 Celsius on Tuesday.

Humidity will also rise, increasing residents’ discomfort when outdoors.

Conditions will be hazy due to blown dust on Wednesday and Thursday.