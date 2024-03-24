Dubai: Rain continued over different parts of Abu Dhabi, early on Sunday morning, with more showers expected across the country today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), earlier today, light rainfall was reported in scattered parts of Abu Dhabi, such as Al Nouf, Al Hudariyat island, Al Bateen, Al Aim, and Ghantout areas.
Some internal and western parts of Dubai, like Lahbab, Al Yufrah, and Jebel Ali also received light to moderate showers.
Instagram page @storm_ae shared videos of light to moderate rainfall over Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
The weather, today, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall at intervals, as per the NCM.
Carry umbrellas or raincoats, and take extra care while driving on rain-affected roads.
Unstable weather is expected to persist till Tuesday, March 26.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
Relative humidity is expected to be moderate.
Strong winds are expected at a speed of 20 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough.