Dubai: It's time to get your umbrellas out once again! More rain is expected in the UAE this week according to a weather alert issued by the Met Office on Thursday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that overcast skies and rainy weather are expected in the country on Friday, November 23 and Saturday, November 24.
According to an NCM spokespoerson: "The country will experience weather case from tomorrow evening, Friday, until Saturday afternoon due to the passage of an extension of a low-pressure system in the upper air.
"This system will move quickly over the country, bringing various cloud formations from the west, including some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain over the coastal and northern areas, extending to some eastern regions."
Cumulus clouds are convective clouds that form via atmospheric convection, as air warmed by the surface begins to rise. Their tops resemble the heads of cauliflowers.
Convective clouds often carry moisture, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
Moderate winds might cause dust storms in some areas and sea conditions are expected to be rough at times with clouds forming over the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.