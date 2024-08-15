Dubai: UAE residents in some parts of Fujairah woke up to light rainfall today. The weather bureau has reported light rain over scattered areas of the Eastern coast such as Al Qrayyah – Fujairah road, early morning on Thursday.

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads during the rain.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times, and cloudy over the East coast by morning.

Clouds will appear over some Eastern and Southern areas by afternoon.

Maximum temperature in the internal regions of the country is expected to be between 43 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 41 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C over the mountains.

It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal areas.