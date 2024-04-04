Dubai: UAE residents in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain woke up to heavy rain, thunder, and lightning today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be “cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall especially over some coastal, southern, and eastern areas during daytime.”

The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts due to rainy clouds, and reported moderate to heavy rain over Al Wathba, Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi, and over Al Khazna in Al Ain.

Alert out: Rainy clouds in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

Heavy rain with lightning and thunder was recorded over Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region.

Maximum temperature in the internal regions of the country is expected to be between 32 and 36°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 28 to 32°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 24°C over the mountains.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 10.6°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am.

It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially Northern areas with a chance of mist formation.

Expect a light breeze at times. “Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds at times, with a speed of 10 to 25 reaching 35km/hr,” the NCM forecast said.