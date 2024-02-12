Dubai: Motorists whose vehicles broke down during the rain can now obtain online a ‘To Whom it May Concern’ certificate from Dubai Police. Such certification is commonly required to process a motor insurance claim for rain damage.
The UAE has seen moderate to heavy rain in most parts of the country over the weekend.
On Monday, Brigadier Mansour Al Qargaoui, director of the General Department for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, announced automating the To Whom It May Concern’ certificate service on the official Dubai Police website.
This service is specifically for vehicles damaged due to natural disasters, “especially considering the conditions the country is experiencing due to extreme weather conditions and heavy rainfall”, the police said in a statement.
Brig Al Qargaoui explained that the service was previously available through the Dubai Police smart app and website, requiring users to apply online and then bring their vehicle to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage, after which a To Whom It May Concern certificate was issued electronically.
Get certified
He clarified: “Today, with the service being automated, customers no longer need to bring their vehicles to the police station. They simply have to visit the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, choose the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ service for natural disasters, attach photos of their damaged vehicle, and within one to two business days, they will receive the certificate electronically for a fee of Dh95. Customers can get more information by calling 901.”