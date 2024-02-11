According to the decision, all government schools will also operate remotely. The Ministry of Education announced that all federal higher education institutions will transition to remote learning tomorrow. It said private universities have the discretion to exercise the option after assessing the situation based on the welfare of students and their academic requirements.

Seperately, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called upon private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible working patterns tomorrow, Monday, February 12, given the unpredictable weather conditions.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary, and comply with occupational health and safety requirements,” the ministry said.

Specific advisories were also issued by the different emirates:

Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Media Office made it clear that remote work will be activated across all government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra on Monday, with all educational institutions in the region adopting remote learning for the day.

Dubai

In Dubai, employees of all Dubai government entities were asked to work remotely on Monday, as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Again, roles that need on-site presence of employees will continue to work as normal, the advisory said.

The emirate’s education regulator, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also urged private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai to be flexible with their policy governing in-person attendance of students, and exercise the option of distance learning, if deemed necessary.

It said, “With unpredictable weather, we ask all Dubai private schools, nurseries and universities to be flexible when considering the needs of parents, staff and students and provide the option of distance learning on Monday, February 12.”

Sharjah

In Sharjah, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) also announced the shift to distance education in “all educational institutions in the emirate” on Monday.

Caution while driving

The authorities have also been cautioning residents about staying alert on the roads.

The authorities have issued road safety alerts on social media.

In a warning on social media, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to follow the rules while driving in rain. Amongst other things, the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police, urged motorists to adhere to the speed limit (which comes down during rains), maintain a safe distance from other vehicles (especially with the expected drop in visibility), avoid breaking hard, and slow down while taking a turn to avoid skidding.

Dubai Police also took to social media to issue safety guidelines to avoid road accidents. The tips it offered include reduced driving and maintenance of a safe distance from road corners; inspecting the condition of brakes after going through puddles; utilising low-beam headlights to enhance visibility, using air-conditioning on the outer circulation mode to avoid windshield fogging; decreasing speed and ensuring windshield wipers are in good condition.

Rely only on official sources for any weather updates or advisories