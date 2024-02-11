Dubai: Rain continued to pour in different parts of the UAE on Sunday, with more showers expected. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) there will be more showers in the coming days.
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in coastal, northern and eastern parts of the country, such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Earlier today, rain was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.
In Dubai, there is light to moderate rain over Al Rashidiya area. There is also light rainfall in scattered parts of Sharjah such as Al Batayih, and Wasit suburb areas.
Carry your umbrellas and raincoats and take extra care while driving on the roads of UAE as unstable weather is expected to persist until Tuesday, February 13. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), yellow and orange alerts have been issued as the cloud activity is predicted to continue until the same date.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Abu Dhabi police has also announced that due to weather conditions, remote work will be activated across government entities and companies, excluding jobs that require a presence at the workplace, and remote study for all education institutions on Monday, 12 February 2024, in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
Humidity is expected to be high and winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
If you have plans to visit the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough. It is advisable to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather updates.