Dubai: After light rains hit parts of Fujairah early on Sunday morning, overcast skies were seen in some parts of the country.

The weather will be warm across the country today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) latest weather update, skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, especially over the Eastern emirates, especially Fujairah.

This morning, there were reports of rain in Fujairah around 6.00 am.

Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates across the UAE, shared videos of rain.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41-45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-30°C.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 26.1 °C in Al Heben Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 7:15 am.

In its daily weather update, the NCM said that moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds at the speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.

The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.

Weather on Monday

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy tomorrow. Low clouds appear over the Eastern coast, with a probability of some rainy clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.

According to the forecast, more rainfall will fall over the southern and Eastern areas of the country and will decrease gradually by Wednesday morning.