Abu Dhabi: Today, various areas in the UAE experienced rainfall of varying intensities, including heavy, moderate, and light showers, along with the occurrence of hailstones.

In a statement, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said that Fili region in Sharjah witnessed heavy rains and small hailstones, while medium to light rain fell on "Shawka" and "Musseili" in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as "Al Madam" in Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology had forecasted the development of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern regions of the country. These conditions are expected to bring active winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour, leading to dust and reduced visibility. This weather pattern is anticipated from 4pm to 7pm today.

Weather forecast for Sunday

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts tomorrow's weather to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast.

In its daily statement, NCM said that winds will be light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active during the day.