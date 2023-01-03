Dubai: Parts of the UAE welcomed the first rain of 2023. UAE residents reported of light showers in Al Khail, Dubai Investments Park in Dubai. The Met office also shared updates of light rain over Abu Dhabi island, Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai International Airport.

Overcast skies are expected in many parts of the UAE, with a chance of light rainfall, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) daily weather forecast.

Explaining the weather situation over the country, the NCM said that the UAE is experiencing an "extension of a surface low pressure system from the East and a surface high pressure system from the west, accompanied by an extension of an upper air high pressure system."

The lowest temperature recorded today was 6.4°C.

Low temperatures and cloudy weather at times in January.

In a climate summary issued for this month, the NCM said: "The month of January is characterised by a drop in temperatures where the weather is cool during daytime and cold during the night, due to extension of ridge of high pressure system building over Siberia associated with a cold air mass that affects the country and the Arabian Peninsula in general."

January usually sees mean air temperatures ranging between 16.4°C to 20°C. The mean maximum air temperature ranging between 21.3°C to 25.7°C.

Some days of the month will also see rainfall, the summary added. "Additionally, during this month, the region is affected by a succession of low pressure systems that pass from West to East, and the country is affected by the extension of the red sea trough at times. Sometimes those pressure systems associated by upper air troughs lead to cloud developments over the country in some days of the month with rainfall," according to the Met office.

"The country also experiences strong Northwesterly winds (Shamal) during this month, which cause blowing sand and dust over inland areas especially the exposed areas. These winds lead to rough sea with an increase wave height.