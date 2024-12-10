Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024 for leading government entities on Tuesday.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award is the UAE’s highest government accolade.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Innovation in government is no longer a luxury; it is an imperative. Today, we honour those who have turned challenges into opportunities, crafting transformative solutions that set new benchmarks for government services. This award is not merely a celebration; it is a declaration that our future will be built on creativity and an unyielding determination to achieve the extraordinary.”

Ammar bin Humaid receives Mohammed bin Rashid Sash

Sheikh Mohammed presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash to individuals with outstanding national achievements and inspiring contributions to excellence and the advancement of the UAE.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash.

Sheikh Mohammed with Sheikh Ammar Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office

As a chairman of the Executive Council in 2003, his leadership has driven several strategic initiatives, including Ajman Vision 2021 and “Ajman Vision 2030, both of which are closely aligned with the UAE’s national priorities. He also established the Ajman Excellence Programme to foster a culture of innovation and excellence within government institutions.

Sheikh Ammar has spearheaded transformative initiatives inspired by federal best practices. These include adopting the Global Star Rating System for services, resulting in several Ajman service centers earning prestigious ratings, including 7-star classifications, demonstrating a commitment to world-class service delivery.

Sheikh Ammar launched the Mystery Shopper initiative to enhance transparency and customer satisfaction, as well as the Zero Bureaucracy Programme to streamline processes and improve efficiency. Additionally, he established the Private Education Coordination Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to ensure the quality of private education in Ajman.

Theyab bin Mohamed: A visionary leader

Sheikh Mohammed also presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash to Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Sheikh Mohammed with Sheikh Theyab Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Theyab is at the helm of key national projects, including the Etihad Rail initiative, a sustainable land transport system that connects the UAE’s emirates and strengthens Gulf economic integration. Valued at Dh200 billion, the project is a cornerstone of the UAE’s National Rail Program, aimed at seamless connectivity within the GCC to support economic cohesion and mobility across the region.

As Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Sheikh Theyab launched the Emirates Villages project, committing Dh1 billion to develop 10 villages, including Qidfa and Masfout, with a focus on enhancing tourism and improving quality of life. The initiative includes 50 development projects, training 200 young men and women, and forging partnerships with the private sector worth Dh300 million to support development efforts in these villages.

Additionally, Sheikh Theyab introduced a comprehensive Dh500 million community-focused package, designed to benefit all segments of society. Key initiatives include establishing 10 community councils, 10 senior citizen spaces, and a Child Content Academy to preserve Arabic language and identity. Programmes under this package also include forming a UAE Youth Council for Humanitarian Work, identifying and nurturing 10,000 sports talents, and developing three community sports facilities.

In addition to recognising individual achievements, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also honoured several federal entities under the institutional category. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the Leading Federal Entity Award for ministries with over 500 employees, while the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance were awarded the Leading Federal Entity Award for Excellence in Sustainability.

Mansour bin Zayed honours leading entities

Sheikh Mansour honoured the winning federal entities. The Ministry of Economy received the Leading Federal Entity Award in the category of ministries with fewer than 500 employees. In the category of entities with more than 500 employees, the Central Bank of the UAE and the General Civil Aviation Authority were awarded.

The Leading Federal Entity Award for entities with fewer than 500 employees was presented to the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. Additionally, the Most Improved Entity Award, which recognises entities that have achieved a significant leap in performance, was awarded to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the General Pension and Social Security Authority.

Pride of the Emirates medal

Sheikh Hamdan presented the Pride of the Emirates medal to Emiratis who have made exceptional contributions to their communities across various fields, delivering invaluable services to humanity and achieving remarkable individual accomplishments.

The medal was awarded to Faisal Abdul Aziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Research and Development, and Chairman of the Advanced Technology Research Council and EDGE Group.

Al Bannai leads advanced technology research and has been instrumental in attracting the world’s brightest minds, both locally and internationally, to establish a knowledge-based economy and position the UAE as a global hub for research and advanced technology development.

The medal was also awarded to Dr Rafia Obaid Ghubash, a pioneering figure in community service. Dr Ghubash is the founder of the Women’s Museum, which documents the contributions of Emirati women across all sectors. She was the first Emirati psychiatrist at Rashid Hospital, later serving as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at UAE University in Al Ain, and subsequently as President of the Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain.

Additionally, Dr Ghubash founded the UAE Art Museum, which highlights the country’s artistic movement. She remains active in medical research, cultural publications, and historical documentation. Notably, the Encyclopedia of Emirati Women is among her most distinguished works in this field.

Sub-categories

Sheikh Hamdan honored the recipients of the institutional awards in the sub-categories.

The Best Entity Contributing to the UAE’s Global Leadership and Competitiveness Award was presented to the Ministry of Economy for its outstanding efforts in advancing the UAE’s international standing and competitiveness.

The Best Entity in Adopting Innovative Solutions Award was awarded to the Ministry of Interior.

The Best Entity in Customer Service Award went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Best Entity in Developing Legislation and Regulations Award was conferred on the Ministry of Finance.

The Best Entity in Adopting Transformational Thinking Award was also presented to the Ministry of Interior.

The Best Entity in Partnership and Integration Award was awarded to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The Best Entity in Youth Empowerment Award was presented to the Ministry of Interior.

Leadership Categories

Sheikh Maktoum honoured the distinguished winners in the Leadership Categories. The Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Undersecretary was awarded to Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh from the Ministry of Economy, recognising his exceptional contributions.

Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security received the Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Director-General, acknowledging his leadership and dedication.

Juma Mohammed Al Kait from the Ministry of Economy was presented with the Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Assistant Undersecretary for his remarkable service.

Mohammed Yousef Al Ramsi from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority was honoured with the Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Executive Director.

In the category of Leadership Excellence for Department Directors, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was recognized with the Prime Minister’s Medal for his outstanding achievements.

Prime Minister’s Medals

Sheikh Saif honoured the recipients of the Prime Minister’s Medals, which highlight the exceptional talents driving government excellence.

Major Saif Khamis Al Mazrouei from the Ministry of Interior and Dr Saeed Hassan Al Marashdeh from the Ministry of Justice were both awarded the Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Specialist, honouring their contributions to their respective fields.

In the field of Government Communication, Dr Reem Sabah Qambar from the Ministry of Interior was recognised with the Prime Minister’s Medal.

Captain Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi from the Ministry of Interior was awarded the Prime Minister’s Medal for Youth.

Additionally, Mariam Sultan Salem Al Zaabi from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure received the Prime Minister’s Medal in the Customer Happiness category.

Sheikh Abdullah honoured the distinguished recipients of the Prime Minister’s Medals during the ceremony.

Abdullah Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri was recognised with the Prime Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Ambassador

Amna Mahmoud Mohammed Fikri received the Prime Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Female Ambassador.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Best School Principal was awarded to Salama Khalfan Obaid Al Mazrouei from the Ministry of Education.

Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Siyabi, also from the Ministry of Education, earned the Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Teacher.