Dubai: Cloudy skies and light rain are expected in several eastern and northern parts of the UAE today.

According to the Met Office, low clouds will develop over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of light rainfall over some Eastern and northern regions.

Cloudy weather is expected in the eastern parts of the country till Sunday, with light rain possible during this period.

Winds are expected to be variable, particularly over the sea, on Wednesday morning, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, and occasionally reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Drivers should be vigilant on the roads, as dust may reduce visibility. Those with allergies should take precautions when outdoors.

Maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, while minimum temperature may drop to 8°C.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9.9°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7am.

Humidity could rise to 90 per cent, especially by night and on Thursday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist forming in the northern and eastern areas.